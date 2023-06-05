JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a 17-year-old in connection to a homicide case.

Police said Zachary Stevens was arrested on Saturday, June 3 and charged with capital murder. According to Captain Abraham Thompson, the incident happened in the 5200 block of Old Byram Road on Saturday around 9:00 a.m.

Police did not provide any additional details about the homicide.

Anyone with additional information on the crime can contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1234.