JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a 17-year-old in connection to the shooting death of a 14-year-old.

Officer Sam Brown said the unidentified teen was arrested on Thursday, January 4. The suspect was charged with murder.

The shooting happened around 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 2 in the 200 block of Nimitz Street.

Brown said the victim, Eugene Kelly, was found in a yard with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) by a private vehicle where he died from his injuries.

According to investigators, a red vehicle was seen fleeing the scene after multiple shots were fired.