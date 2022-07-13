NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A 17-year-old driver was killed in a crash in Adams County, according to authorities.

The Natchez Democrat reported the driver was identified as Cameron Smith, 17. The incident happened Tuesday evening on Government Fleet Road.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said Smith was on his way to work at Pizza Hut when he allegedly hit a car from behind after crossing the Mississippi River Bridge. Patten said the car pulled over, but Smith went around the vehicle and turned onto Government Fleet Road.

According to the sheriff, the driver followed Smith in an attempt to get the license plate number of Smith’s car.

Smith’s vehicle left the road and hit a tree shortly afterwards.