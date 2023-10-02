VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A 17-year-old was acquitted of first-degree murder in Warren County.

Vicksburg Daily News reported Damarion Reed, who was 15 at the time of the incident, was on trial for the 2021 murder of Malik Vallarie, 21.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Old Mill Road in June 2021. Authorities said Vallarie’s body was found in a wooded area behind the City of Vicksburg Animal Shelter.

Laqesha Davis was also arrested in connection to the shooting.

Reed was found not guilty by the jury.