17-year-old in custody for shooting in Ridgeland

by: Cianna Reeves

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV)- The Ridgeland Police Department have charged Kenny Gonzalez, 17, with aggravated assault in reference to a shooting on 241 East Moon Street Friday in Ridgeland.

Law enforcement received a call that a 24-year-old male victim had been transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center by a privately owned vehicle. 

According to authorities, the incident allegedly stemmed from a dispute between the victim and Gonzalez.  At some point, Gonzalez produced a handgun, and fired multiple rounds at the victim, striking him multiple times.

The victim remains in stable condition. Investigators are still processing evidence and interviewing involved parties.  

