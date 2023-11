GOODMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – A 17-year-old was killed and three others were injured after a shooting in Goodman.

Holmes County Sheriff Willie March said the victims were shot while inside a car at the intersection of Highway 14 and Highway 51 on Wednesday, November 22. According to the sheriff, about 50 rounds were fired.

March said 17-year-old Clyzavion Landfair died from his injuries. Authorities are still searching for the suspects.

Landfair was a student athlete at Holmes County Central.