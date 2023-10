MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A 17-year-old girl was killed during a crash in Madison County.

The crash happened on Saturday, October 28 just after 7:30 p.m. on Interstate 55 South near the 125 mile-marker.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling south on I-55 when it ran off the road and collided with a tree.

Authorities said 17-year-old Enya Meeks died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by MHP.