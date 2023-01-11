VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a person was shot on Tuesday, January 10.

The shooting happened at the Carr Central Apartments on Cherry Street shortly before 7:00 p.m. Vicksburg Daily News reported the victim was a 17-year-old male.

Police said the victim was taken to River Region Merit Health Medical Center for treatment. The teen was then taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson.

His condition is unknown at this time. Police have not released any additional information.