SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A teenager was shot and killed in Scott County on Saturday, April 1.

The Scott County coroner said a group of teens were hanging out around 2:30 a.m. on Line Creek Road when the shooting happened.

The victim was identified as 17-year-old Cameron Pace Mohr.

The coroner said he couldn’t release any more information about the shooting since it’s an active investigation.

WJTV 12 News reached out to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. We are waiting to hear back from them.