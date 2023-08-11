JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A 17-year-old suspect was killed during an attempted carjacking, according to Jackson police.

Officer Sam Brown said the incident happened in the 1100 block of Garden Park Drive around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, August 11.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man, his wife and son. According to the family, the father and son were approached by three suspects, who were wearing masks.

The suspects demanded money and keys to the vehicle. According to Brown, the man’s wife exited the home and fired multiple shots.

One of the suspects, a 17-year-old, was shot during the incident. Brown said he died at the scene.

Police said the other suspects returned shots and ran away from the scene. They were able to identify one of the suspects as a 16-year-old. The teen was later arrested on Violet Street.