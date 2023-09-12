JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Air National Guard’s 172nd Airlift Wing is scheduled to host a base-wide domestic operations exercise.

On September 13, 2023, at Allen C. Thompson Field, the 172nd airlift will test the wing’s ability to respond to an emergency scenario with various threat levels.

Exercise scenarios include ground-burst simulations, smoke, simulated gunfire, role-player adversaries, sirens and outdoor mass notification system announcements.

Visitors will not be authorized on base during the exercise. Residents may observe activity associated with exercise scenarios. Nearby federal, state, and local authorities will be notified by the 172nd Airlift Wing Command Post in the event of a real emergency.

