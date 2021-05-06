18 tornadoes confirmed in Mississippi for May 2, May 4 severe weather events

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) released an update on Thursday for its preliminary damage report for Sunday, May 2, and Tuesday, May 4. At this time, no fatalities have been reported from either weather event.

The following counties submitted official preliminary damage reports from the severe weather on May 4:

Hinds – 113 homes affected; 6 businesses affected

Leake – 21 homes affected; 9 businesses affected

Rankin – 7 homes affected

Newton – 5 homes affected; 3businesses affected

Warren – 6 homes affected

Yazoo – 10 homes affected; 1 business affected

The National Weather Service (NWS) Jackson has confirmed three tornadoes in Mississippi on May 4.

As of Thursday morning, a total of 15 tornadoes have been confirmed across the state during the May 2 severe weather event:

Hinds County (Terry/Byram): EF-1 (105 mph) Yazoo County (Yazoo City) EF-1 (110 mph) Madison County: EF-1 (95 mph) Holmes County (Durant): EF-1 (100 mph) Yazoo/Holmes County: EF-0 (85 mph) Holmes County (Eden/Tchula): EF-1 (110 mph) Holmes/Carroll County: EF-2 (115 mph) Jefferson/Claiborne County: EF-1 (105 mph) Attala County: EF-1 (90 mph) Leake County: EF-0 (80 mph) Choctaw County: EF-0 (80 mph) Calhoun County: EF-1 (90 mph) Pontotoc/Lee County: EF-1 (90 mph) Lee County (Tupelo): EF-1 (100 mph) Lee/Itawamba County: EF-0 (75 mph)

The following counties submitted official preliminary damage reports from the severe weather on May 2:

Calhoun – 43 homes affected; 6 businesses affected; 2 public bridges affected

Hinds – 24 homes affected

Lee – 76 homes affected; 6 businesses affected; 1 public building affected

Pontotoc – 10 homes affected; 1 business affected

Yazoo – 76 homes affected; 4 businesses affected; 1 public road affected

Neighbors and business owners can self-report damage from the severe storms on May 2, 2021 and/or May 4, 2021 through MEMA’s Crisis Track Self-Reporting tool. If citizens have immediate unmet needs, they are encouraged to contact their county emergency management agency. A list of those county contacts can be found here.