SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18-wheeler accident caused a fuel spill and fire in Scott County on Thursday, May 12.

The accident happened on Interstate 20 West at mile marker 70. Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the fuel spill and fire forced the interstate to shutdown.

Law enforcement detoured traffic onto U.S. Highway 89 at the Morton exit.

MDOT officials said their crews will inspect the damage.