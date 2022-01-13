18-wheeler driver arrested after chase ends in Pearl

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18-wheeler driver was arrested in Rankin County after authorities said he led them on a chase.

According to police, the driver, Kitrick R. Jackson, was stopped in Brandon for a traffic violation. They said the he began arguing with the officer, assaulted the officer and attempted to get away.

Investigators said Jackson got back in the 18-wheeler and led police on a chase to Pearl. Once he approached the I-20 and Highway 49 exit, the 18-wheeler flipped, and Jackson was arrested.

“Right now, we’re honestly not real sure why he ran. There’s nothing hazardous on the vehicle. It appears to be concrete building blocks; no hazardous material. We’re going to see what this investigation leads us. We just don’t know why he ran right now,” said Brandon Police Chief William Thompson.

No officers were hurt during the incident, and Jackson had minor injuries. Thompson said Jackson is being held on a $130,000 bond for a traffic violation, assault on police, felony charges and dope-related activity.

Pearl police and the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the case.