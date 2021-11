RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to an 18-wheeler fire on U.S. 49 in Rankin County on Monday.

The fire happened on U.S. 49 at Taylor Hill Road. The incident caused According to MHP, the northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 49 were blocked while crews worked to clear the scene.

The northbound and southbound lanes of US-49 are closed at this time due to an 18-wheeler fire. Use extreme caution if in the area. pic.twitter.com/uPHu9o7Gpw — MHP Jackson (@MHPTroopC) November 22, 2021

The scene was cleared before 1:00 p.m.