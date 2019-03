Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation is reporting an 18-wheeler overturned on I-55 in Pike County.

The right lane on I-55 North near MS 570 is blocked as crews work to clear the scene.

There's no word on any injuries.

MDOT said it could take crews more than three hours to clean up the accident.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.