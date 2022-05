WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A New Orleans man crashed in Warren County while driving an 18-wheeler on Thursday, May 12.

Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) investigators said the crash happened around 8:42 a.m. on Interstate 20, west of Bovina.

They said the driver was traveling west when he lost control of the truck. The truck overturned and landed in the left westbound lane. The driver, Walter C. Turner, 59, was not injured.

The cause of the crash is unknown and will be investigated by MHP.