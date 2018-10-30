18-wheeler overturns on I-55 in Copiah County: Breaking News

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - The Copiah County Emergency Management Agency said an 18-wheeler overturned on I-55 North around 4:00 Tuesday morning.

The accident reportedly happened before Sylvarena Road near Wesson. According to MHP, the truck left the road and overturned in the median.

Emergency officials said the 18-wheeler driver was injured during the accident. The driver was taken to King's Daughters Hospital in Brookhaven for his injuries, and he was treated and released.

Officials with MHP said the 18-wheeler was carrying non-hazardous materials.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the left, northbound lane is blocked while crews work to clear the accident.