CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV)-Troopers and emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving two 18-wheelers south of the Crystal Springs exit in Copiah County.

The crash happened at 4:45 am Tuesday.

At this time, both southbound lanes are closed.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital.

Their injuries are unknown.

One lane is now back open.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.