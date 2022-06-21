MAGNOLIA, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested an 18-year-old and two juveniles in connection to multiple residential burglaries in Magnolia.

Deputies said on Wednesday, June 15, they received multiple reports of burglaries on Kennedy Road. During investigation, deputies learned that numerous items were taken from the residences.

They also said the suspects had vandalized the residences by leaving food items throughout and punching holes in the walls.

Investigators developed a person of interest and traveled to a home on Kennedy Road where they found Robert Tate Jr., 18. They said Tate confessed to the burglaries along with two juveniles that were involved.

Deputies were able to recover all the stolen items.

Tate was arrested and booked into the Pike County Jail for four counts of Burglary of a Dwelling, four counts of Conspiracy to Commit Burglary of a Dwelling and Petit Larceny. Tate’s bond was set at $500,000.

The two juveniles, a 13-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl, were referred to the Pike County Youth Court.