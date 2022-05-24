JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18-year-old and six juveniles were arrested by Jackson police for allegedly stealing multiple items.

Police responded to a home on Winn Street on Tuesday, May 24. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said several firearms and cell phones were recovered. Some of the items had been stolen during recent auto burglaries in South Jackson.

Hearn said Latimius Washington, 18, four juvenile males, and two juvenile females were arrested.

Washington has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and drive-by shooting. Hearn said Washington has been accused of killing 18-year-old Raven Coleman in January 2022. He was taken to the Hinds County Detention Center.

The juvenile males were all charged with felony receiving and possession of stolen property. One of the juvenile females was charged with disturbing the peace, and the other was charged with felony receiving and possession of stolen property.

Hearn said additional charges could follow.