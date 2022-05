JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 18-year-old who was arrested in connection to the death of Raven Coleman appeared in court on Wednesday, May 25.

Latimius Washington was denied bond.

He has been charged with murder, two counts of aggravated assault, shooting into an occupied dwelling and drive-by shooting.

Police said Washington shot and killed Coleman, 18, at the Ellis Avenue Plaza on January 13, 2022.