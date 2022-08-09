JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested another suspect in connection to a homicide that happened at Pebble Creek Apartments on Manhattan Road.

Police said 18-year-old Charles Kirk was arrested at Murrah High School on Tuesday, August 9 in connection to the shooting death of Laquarrius Giles.

The shooting happened on July 20. Giles was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) for treatment, and he later died on July 21.

Kirk is being charged with capital murder.

Police said Martravious Douglas was previously arrested and charged with capital murder in the case.