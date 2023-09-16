JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested an 18-year-old in connection to a homicide.

Captain Abraham Thompson said Ruben Crosby was arrested just after 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 16 in the 5900 block of Interstate 55 North. Crosby was charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Police said the homicide happened in the 1700 block of Ellis Avenue on Friday, September 15.

Thompson said a woman was also arrested for hindering prosecution in the case. He said Debbie Crosby, 57, was also arrested in the 5900 block of I-55 North.

Ruben Crosby (Courtesy: JPD)

Debbie Crosby (Courtesy: JPD)

Anyone with additional information about the crime can contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477 or the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.