MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18-year-old died in a single-car crash in Madison County on Sunday, January 15.

Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland said the accident happened on Loring Road. According to Breeland, the vehicle rolled over.

The 18-year-old male, who was identified as Byron Perry, died in result of the crash. The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the cause of the crash.

Officials with the Madison County School District said Perry was a student at Velma Jackson High School.

“It is with great sadness that the Madison County Schools family mourns the tragic loss of Velma Jackson High School senior Byron Perry. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. Additional counseling staff is on campus to support students, faculty, and staff during this difficult time,” the district said in a statement.