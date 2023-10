RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18-year-old from Jackson was killed during a crash in Rankin County.

Reservoir police said the crash happened around 10:45 a.m. on Monday, October 23 on Northshore Parkway.

Authorities said the vehicle left the road and collided with a tree. The 18-year-old died at the scene.

The Rankin County coroner identified the victim as Shybrea Cooley, of Jackson.