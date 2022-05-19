TCHULA, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18-year-old was shot and killed in the Gwin area of Tchula on Wednesday, May 18.

Tchula police said the shooting happened between 10:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. on Cedar Street. Officers arrived and found Jamarcus Cody with a gunshot wound to his head.

Investigators haven’t identified a motive or made any arrests as of Thursday evening. However, they’ve identified people who may be suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Tchula Police Department at (662)-235-4056 or the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department at (662)-834-1511.