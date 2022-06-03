JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities said an 18-year-old girl turned herself in to Jackson police in connection to the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy on Ventura Drive.

Jackson police announced the information during a press conference on Friday, June 3. Investigators previously arrested Otha Brown as a suspect in the murder case that happened in late May. Brown was recently denied bond.

Police said Cartisha Cashion, 18, turned herself in as suspect in the 12-year-old’s death and the shooting of his 16-year-old brother. She allegedly admitted that she was one of the people inside a car believed to be associated with the drive-by shooting.

Cashion was charged with murder, aggravated assault and drive-by shooting. Police said Taekuan Cohen is no longer a suspect in the case as he provided an alibi.

Cartisha Cashion (Courtesy: Hinds County Detention Center)

Otha Brown (Courtesy: Hinds County Detention Center)

During the conference, police also said a man was found dead on Hickory Drive on Tuesday, May 31. He had suffered from a gunshot wound. Investigators have not been able to identity the victim.

Xavier Gray (Courtesy: Jackson Police Department)

Additionally, Xavier Gray was arrested in connection to the murder of Clinton Newsome. Newsome was shot and killed on April 22. Police believe the shooting was drug-related. Gray was charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault.