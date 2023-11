VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested an 18-year-old burglary suspect after a chase.

Police said Antonio Turner, of Vicksburg, was arrested at 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, following a chase near Security Street. He has been charged with residential burglary.

Investigators said Turner is accused of breaking into a house on Lakehill Drive on October 28, 2023.

Antonio Turner (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Department)

He will be held without bond until his initial appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court.