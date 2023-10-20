JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 19-year-old Jones College student accused of killing a Jackson State University (JSU) student appeared in court on Friday, October 20 for his initial hearing.

A judge denied bond for Joshua Brown, of Columbia, Mississippi. He was charged with murder in connection to the death of Jaylen Burns. Brown was also charged with illegal possession of a firearm on school property.

According to Jones College, campus police executed a bench warrant for Brown on Wednesday, October 18. He was arrested without incident and turned over to the JSU Police Department. He was booked into the Hinds County Detention Center on Thursday, October 19.

Investigators said the fatal shooting happened at the University Pointe Apartment Complex on JSU’s campus on Sunday, October 15.

Joshua Brown (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Jaylen Burns (Courtesy: Burns Family)

According to Burns’ father, his son was trying to stop a fight when his life was cut short. Burns was an industrial technology major from Chicago, Illinois.

A preliminary hearing date for Brown has not been set.