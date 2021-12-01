19-year-old arrested for armed robbery in Fayette

FAYETTE, Miss. (WJTV) – Fayette police and Jefferson County deputies arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to an armed robbery case on Tuesday, November 30.

Deputies said a warrant for Terrance Shelvy’s arrest was granted on November 26 after the victim identified him as the person who robbed him at gunpoint.

Shelvy was found driving through an apartment complex in Fayette when he was arrested.

Deputies said Shelvy was already out on a felony bond from Adams County when the armed robbery happened.