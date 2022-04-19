PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to a crash that critically injured a fellow high school senior on prom night.

The crash happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 16, 2022. Pearl police said they received calls about a multi-vehicle accident in the parking lot of the Home 2 Suites Hotel on Riverwind Drive. When they arrived, they found four vehicles were damaged. The 17-year-old female victim was found lying on the ground between two of the vehicles.

The 17-year-old was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. As of Tuesday, April 19, she was listed in critical condition.

According to Pearl police, witnesses stated the driver of a white Chevrolet Camaro was driving at a high rate of speed in the parking lot and lost control of the vehicle. The Camaro collided with a Dodge Charger in the parking lot, which damaged other vehicles.

The driver of the Camaro was identified as Jerry Lee Johnson Jr., 19. He has been charged with aggravated assault, felony malicious mischief and public drunk. He is being held at the Rankin County Detention Center until his initial court appearance.