JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a 19-year-old in connection to a homicide that happened on Terry Road.

Officer Sam Brown said Wiley Green was arrested on Greenwood Avenue Monday evening. He was charged with murder.

On August 7, police said Christopher Robinson, 45, was found shot in the 2700 block Terry Road. He later died from his injuries at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson on Monday, August 8.