PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies announced then 19-year-old who was wanted in connection to a shooting was arrested.

They arrested Kentrail Magee. He was wanted for a shooting that happened on January 5 just after 11:50 p.m. on Emerald State Line Road. Deputies said the victim was shot at the home by Magee.

The victim was taken to the Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.