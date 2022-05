KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was injured in a shooting early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened after 1:00 a.m. on Westwood Drive. Police said they received a call that a person had been injured.

Officers found the victim, 19-year-old Jatavius Noel, and he was taken to a local hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.