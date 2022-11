JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Jackson police responded to a fatal accident at Highway 18 and Maddox Road.

Jackson Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the accident occurred at 12:40 p.m. when a Hyundai Elantra ran the light and struck a Chevrolet Silverado.

According to Hearn, the passenger of the Hyundai, a 19-year-old woman, was deceased on the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.