JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A United States Army special agent will receive his bachelor’s degree on Saturday, April 29 from Jackson State University (JSU).

Nickholas Davis was set to graduate the summer of 2004, but he dropped out in order to complete the same mission his cousin died in after being deployed to Iraq. Nineteen years later, Davis will receive his degree from JSU in Criminal Justice.

“My cousin, Raphael Davis, we grew up like brothers. We stayed a few houses down from each other, so we all grew up like brothers. And my cousin, he was attending Hinds Community College at the time of his death, and he was going to transfer over to Jackson State and finish his degree at Jackson State. So therefore, I wanted to use him as an inspiration to motivate me to finish, because graduating from Jackson State is like a legacy,” stated Davis.

Davis thanked JSU for offering people the opportunity to get a degree.