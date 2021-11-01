190 Jackson customers under boil water notice

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, leaders with the City of Jackson announced 190 customers have been placed under a boil water notice.

The following areas are under the advisory:

North Siwell Road (499-1900)

(499-1900) South McRaven Road (2200-3399)

(2200-3399) McRaven Road (5700-6099)

(5700-6099) Davis Cove

North Pine Lea Drive

South Pine Lea Drive

Michelle Rae Drive

Oakridge Drive (3900-4299)

(3900-4299) Robin Drive (4100-4199)

(4100-4199) Hawthorne Drive (4100-4199)

(4100-4199) Chickasaw Avenue (700-799)

(700-799) Brookwood Road

Hawthorne Court

All customers are encouraged to boil their water for one minute before drinking until water pressure is restored. They advise bringing water to a rolling boil before the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula, mixing juices or drinks, washing dishes and all other consumption.

Neighbors will be notified when the advisory is lifted. For more information, call (601)-960-2723 during business hours or (601)-960-1875 after 4:00 p.m. and on weekends.