JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 19th Annual Black Rodeo was held in Jackson on Saturday, July 16.

People from all across the state gathered at the Mississippi Coliseum to watch the Real Cowboy Association show off their talents.

One Jackson neighbors shared what his favorite part of the rodeo is.

“My favorite part would be the barrel racing. I just like to see the young cowboys and cowgirls race around the barrels to see who makes it back first. Electric, exciting and unique,” said Jamie Marshall.