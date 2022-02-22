JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People across the Jackson-metro were feeling lucky on Tuesday because it was considered the luckiest day of the year. The date was 2, 22, 2022.

Capital City Bingo was the place to be for returning and first time bingo players. The afternoon crowd did not disappoint.

“If I had given it more thought, I would have done something special, but obviously, it seems as if people are taking it as a luck day, especially since it’s Tuesday,” said one person.

All proceeds from the event will go toward Midtown Partners, Inc.

While the date led some to the bingo hall, eight happy couples went to the courthouse to get married.