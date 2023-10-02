NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies arrested two men who allegedly caused phone outages by stealing copper wire.

The Natchez Democrat reported deputies were notified by AT&T on September 26 that the phone lines near Powlett Road were down. They were also notified that the stolen wire was located at a home on North Palestine Road.

When deputies arrived at the location, they encountered William Farmer and Rickey Nelson. Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said the two men were in possession of a large amount of AT&T phone wire.

According to the sheriff, the theft has been ongoing over the past several months. They two men are accused of causing $42,000 worth of damage.

Farmer and Nelson were both charged with grand larceny. Bond was set at $5,000 for both men.