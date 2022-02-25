MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, February 24, McComb police made two additional arrests in connection to the shooting that killed a six-year-old.

Jakhyri Isaac, 17, and Eric Spurlock, 20, have been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault.

The shooting happened on Sunday, February 20 at Central Park in McComb. Oterrious Marks, 6, was killed, and four others were injured in the shooting.

Police said after further investigation, they arrested Isaac and Spurlock. According to investigators, Isaac was injured in the shooting.

Jakhyri Isaac (Courtesy: McComb Police Dept.)

Erick Spurlock (Courtesy: McComb Police Dept.)

Malik Reed, 17, Bryan Cameron, 18, Yajari Jackson, 19, and Bryceon Thompson, 18, were previously arrested in connection to the shooting. They have been charged with capital murder and four counts of aggravated assault manifesting extreme indifference to human life. Those four suspects were denied bond.