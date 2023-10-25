FAYETTE, Miss. (WJTV) – Two adults and a 17-year-old have been arrested and charged in connection to a drive-by shooting in Fayette.

The Natchez Democrat reported the incident happened on Friday, October 20 in the Shannon subdivision.

According to officers, witnesses said suspects in a gray Ford F-150 fired multiple shots at a home. Two vehicles at the location had been hit. No one was injured.

The vehicle and the three suspects, who are all from Jefferson County, were later located at a home on North McNeil Road in Natchez.

The unidentified suspects were each charged with drive-by shooting. They were all released on a $20,000 bond.