FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – A man and a woman from Jackson were arrested in Flowood on Thursday, March 10 after a traffic stop.

According to police, an officer noticed a vehicle traveling on Lakeland Drive with two young children inside the car unrestrained.

During the traffic stop, police said the officer noticed a strong odor of marijuana. During a search of the vehicle, officers found an AR-15 rifle, a handgun and a large amount of marijuana.

Montreanna Rattler and Jerell Lynch were both arrested. Police said the one-year-old child and the three-year-old child were released to Protective Services.

Rattler was charged with child restraint, no driver’s license, felony possession of Schedule I with intent and possession of Schedule V. Lynch was charged with possession of a weapon by a felon, felony possession of Schedule I with intent weapon enhancement and possession of Schedule V.

Montreanna Rattler (Courtesy: Flowood Police Dept.)

Jerell Lynch (Courtesy: Flowood Police Dept.)

Both suspects were taken to the Rankin County Jail and given felony bonds.