VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were arrested after a raid at a methamphetamine production operation in Warren County.

Vicksburg Daily News reported the two suspects, 32-year-old Richard Courtier and 73-year-old Linda Courtier, appeared in court on Wednesday.

Richard has been charged with manufacturing methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl, and Linda was charged with hindering prosecution.

The judge denied bond for Richard because he was out on bond for another charge. Linda’s bond was set at $3,000.

The raid happened Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Clear Creek Drive. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said authorities destroyed the meth lab and seized some of the product.

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) is assisting in the investigation.