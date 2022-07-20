MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – McComb police arrested two suspects after a shooting that happened on Friday, May 6.

Police said they responded to shots being fired into a occupied home in the 600 block of Pearl River Avenue. During the investigation, 17-year-old RaKendrick D. Stephens was identified as the suspect.

On Tuesday July 19, around 7:50 p.m., police arrested Stephens and Quardvon White. They were both charged with possession of a controlled substance enhanced by firearm.

Stephens was also charged with two counts of drive-by shooting and one count shooting into an occupied dwelling for the May 6 incident.