JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested two men after investigators said they found drugs, guns and other paraphernalia in Jackson.

On August 7, police said they found two men in a parked vehicle in the area of Pleasant Street and Ralph Alley. They said one of the suspects ran away and was carrying a backpack. He was later captured.

According to investigators, they recovered almost a pound of marijuana two digital scales, a 10mm Glock handgun, and other paraphernalia from within the backpack. Police said they also found an AR-15 rifle in the vehicle the suspects were in.

Courtesy: Mississippi Department of Public Safety

Dontavious Hoye, 22, and Demetrius Chambers, 23, were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and an enhancement charge for the firearms they had in their possession.

Both men were taken to the Hinds County Detention Center and are currently awaiting bond.