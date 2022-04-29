VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday April 28, a Vicksburg officer was flagged down at Ameristar Casino in referenced to a stolen catalytic converter.

The Vicksburg Post reported the suspects’ vehicle was shown to be a black tow truck in the surveillance video. The officer made contact with the two suspects around 1:28 a.m. at Riverwalk Casino.

Police said they found several catalytic converters and saws inside of the suspects’ vehicle.

Jerry Coleman, 58, and Cullen Spann, 44, both of Jackson, were both detained and taken into custody.