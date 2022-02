VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested two men on Wednesday, February 23 in connection to a January 2022 homicide.

Police said Christopher Henderson, Jr., 20, of Vicksburg, and Jordan Harvey, 19, of Canton, were both charged with murder in connection to the death of Reginald Rogers, Jr., 20.

The shooting happened on National Street on January 26.

Christopher Henderson, Jr. (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Dept.)

Jordan Harvey (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Dept.)

Henderson and Harvey both appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday, February 25. Their bonds were set at $1,000,000.