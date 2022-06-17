NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police arrested two men in connection to a shooting that happened at the Zippy Store on Old Washington Road.

Police said they responded to the shooting at the location on Saturday, June 11 around 9:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the driver of a vehicle, George Smith, had been shot in his upper back. Smith was airlifted to the hospital for treatment.

According to investigators, Dantashia McGuire, who is pregnant, was the passenger in the vehicle. She was not injured, but she was taken to Merit Health Natchez to be checked.

Police said Smith was unwilling to assist in identifying the suspects. However, detectives identified the two men as 22-year-old Ahmad Shannon and 20-year-old Anthony Thompson, Jr.

Ahmad Shannon (Courtesy: Natchez Police Dept.)

Anthony Thompson Jr. (Courtesy: Natchez Police Dept.)

Shannon and Thompson have both been charged with three counts of aggravated assault.